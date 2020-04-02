Council approves police salary changes

With funds from the recently passed 1/2-cent sales tax to fund police salaries to start rolling in, the Cameron City Council overtime and comp time policies.

Cameron Police Department Chief Rick Basher requested the change last Monday with the sales tax, meant to make CPD officer salaries more competitive with neighboring municipalities, kicking in May.

“A few weeks ago, at the Public Safety Committee meeting, we identified s few things we can start working on when tax dollars start coming forward with our sales tax,” Basher said. “The first one was the comp time that has been built up by dispatch and law enforcement and we can start paying those down as the funds become available. The second thing was to start paying overtime to officers and dispatchers and the third thing was to separate the police department from the [current] existing pay matrix and this resolution will do that.”

Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen said the resolution unanimously approved by the city council gives the city a direction in allocating sales tax revenues to the police department when those funds become available.