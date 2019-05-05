Courageous Teachers

Home / Home

Sun, 05/05/2019
Mike Hanrahan

The Cameron Dragon Baseball team and coaches honored three teachers in the Cameron school system who have been battling cancer. The teachers are Ann Clark, Laurie Tunks, and Zimber Zubeck. There was a short ceremony between the varsity and junior varsity games on Monday, April 8. The teachers were presented white ball caps with pink trim signed by the ball players. Players read a short piece recounting their admiration for the teachers and the example of courage and commitment they display each and every day to Cameron students. They make us Cameron proud!

 

