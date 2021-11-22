COVID-19 outbreak brings masking back to CVMS

Cameron Veteran Middle School will become the first Cameron R-1 School District facility to begin masking with more than 10 percent of students, teachers and staff reporting COVID-19 related absences.

Tiffany Collins, principal of CVMS, announced Monday the district will require students, staff and teachers to mask for the first time since the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

According to a statement by Collins, CVMS has reached the “yellow level” according to the 2021 Board Approved Return to Learning Plan. This means that the daily percentage of staff and student absences associated with Covid 19 is 10-19 percent. As a result the following changes will be implemented tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23 and will be followed up to and including Monday, December 6. Masks are required at CVMS for all students, staff and visitors during the school day, regardless of vaccination status. Outside visitors are limited to essential visits only.

