On Friday April 13, the Western Missouri Correctional Center and Crossroads Correctional Centers came together at City Hall to recognize Crime Victims during a Crime Victims Ceremony. The theme of this year’s ceremony was Expand the Circle, Reach All Victims.

According to Sherie Korneman, Warden at Western Missouri Correctional Center this was the 37th annual week of recognition of crime victims.

Korneman explained the way crime victims are treated is changing more and more, as dispatchers, first responders, hospital staff, and anyone else who comes into contact with the victim of a crime is receiving more training and being more aware of how they are treating, dealing with, and assisting a victim of a crime.

Casey Fisher from the Green Hills Womens Shelter came before those assembled to talk about the shelter and some of the many services they offer to not only crime victims, but also to any victim of domestic violence.

The shelter has began to form a community response team who will go out and talk to crime victims and begin the process of being prepared and going to be an immediate point of contact for those involved in crimes, and be a voice for the victim.

Fisher went on to talk about it is not a simple thing for those who find themselves in abusive relationships to remove themselves from the situation. When someone is in that situation, “just leaving” is often not a rational thought or decision at that time. Abusers will often abuse, then come back later, with gifts, explanations, and apologies which make it more difficult for those in the situation to feel like they can leave.

Green Hills Women’s Shelter can offer not only in house services to help those in abusive relationships with whatever their needs are, but all of the services they offer in house, they also offer outside of the shelter. Reaching out to Green Hills does not require a stay in the shelter. There are counseling services, medical advocacy, and numerous other services the shelter can offer to women whether they are staying in the shelter or able to remain in their own homes or a relative’s home.

The guest speaker was identified simply as Melissa and she stepped forward to tell of her own journey getting out of an abusive relationship and the assistance she has received from Green Hills.

“Strength isn’t determined by the physical, it is determined by what you can overcome,” Melissa began.

Melissa said she had been a carefree person who didn’t worry about looking over her shoulder, locking her doors, or being concerned about her well being. When she was abused by her husband in her own home, everything was taken from her. She lost her livelihood, her hopes, dreams, her self-esteem. She wasn’t able to talk to her family or even the most important person in her life, her son. She lost her home because her husband kicked her out telling her it was her fault. Melissa went on to talk about the assistance she has received from advocates at the Green Hills Women’s Shelter at a time when she didn’t know where to turn or what to do.

“It is important for victims of domestic abuse to remember you are not alone,” Melissa said.

Melissa said it has taken three years for her to get to where she is and she will never get over it, going on to say it is important to support those who have been in these situations.

Warden Sherie Korneman of Western Missouri Correctional Center and Warden Ronda J. Pash of Crossroads Correctional Center presented donations from the employees at both centers to Fisher.

The ceremony ended with a benediction and the ringing of a bell in honor of the victims.