Crossroads Correctional Center incident

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 2:52pm admin1

The following information was provided by the Cameron Police and Emergency Management on Sunday May 13 about an incident at the Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron:

Earlier tonight the Crossroads Correctional Center called our Department for assistance with an incident at thier Institution. Several Law Enforcement Agencies along with members of our Department provided extra perimeter security. The incident is over and no injuries were reported.

There have been no further statements issued from Crossroads Correctional Center regarding the incident. 

