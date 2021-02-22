Home / Home
Shown here is the currently closed Crossroads Correctional Center.

Defunct prison to provide trainees real setting

Mon, 02/22/2021 - 4:48pm admin
Jimmy Potts
"The training piece of things always sounds good on paper. But until people actually engage somewhere in the environment involving that setting, it has a limited benefit. This is an excellent use of your facility,” Rep. Lane Roberts said.

Plans to reopen the Crossroads Correctional Center as a training center for corrections staff continue taking shape as the initiative recommended by Gov. Mike Parson makes its way through the Missouri House of Representatives.

During a house budget committee meeting last Wednesday, Missouri Department of Corrections Director of Budget and Financing Trevor Foley elaborated on a $671,000 plan announced earlier this month to reopen the defunct Crossroads Correctional Center.

“This is a decision item recommended by the governor to convert the Crossroads Correctional Center, which was consolidated with the Western Missouri Correctional Center two years ago, to a training academy for department of corrections staff with residential capability,” Foley said. “Currently, all of our institutional staff receive their training in a classroom setting. We believe we can improve the quality of their training by training them in an environment that looks like the ones they are going to be working in.”

