Downtown Christmas Celebration

Cameronites coame out in droves on Saturday, November 24, for the City Christmas festivities. The evening kicked off with a holiday parade and commenced with the lighting ceremony and visits with Santa Rodney. There were tables of goodies outside the Library, on the corner of Chestnut and Third Street, and around the Fireman’s Memorial. “There are so many neat things…and everything is free!” said one awed attendee. The Beasley family roamed up and down Third Street singing Christmas Carols as people looked at the various window displays and waited for their turn for a carriage ride.

Ceremonies were held under the pavilion with the Cameron High School Choir singing carols, Mayor Breckenridge gave a short speech and read “Twas the Night Before Christmas”. Young Dalvin Grant was selected to “flip the switch” that turned McCorkle Park is to a festive holiday scene.

Cameron Ambulance, Fire, Police, and CERT brought out the 2000 pounds of canned items they have been able to collect. The items are being donated to the Cameron Food Pantry.

There were 18 entries in the Holiday Parade. Each entry was as creative, festive, and a visual delight to bystanders. The winners of each category were:

- Cameron High School Band won the youth division.

- Cameron High School won the organization category.

- NW Electric’s float was deemed best of the business entries.

- The Boy Scout Troop’s float was named Judges Favorite.

First Impressions won Best Window Display. Jeannette Dodson won the drawing for the Family Christmas basket which included bottles of wine donated by Windy Wine and Grindstone Valley Winery; pet treats, candy, coloring books, and more donated by JBLB Insurance.

In all the consensus appeared to be that the evening was a successful kick-off to the holiday season. “It was a great turn out by participants and spectators, “ said Tim Wymes, Community Development Director for the City of Cameron, “We would like to continue this event for many years to come. Our goal is to have more events of this magnitude in the downtown area”.