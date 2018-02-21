Dragons defeat Trenton

Dragons Basketball

The Cameron Dragons closed out the home portion of the 2017-18 season with a convincing 79 to 53 win over non-conference opponent Trenton last Tuesday night. Playing what might have been their best basketball of the season, the Dragons had four players in double figure scoring on the night. The Dragons knocked down 12 three point baskets in the game and grabbed a 36 to 23 lead at halftime. There was no letup in the game as Cameron had a 29 point fourth quarter to finish off the Bulldogs.

It was senior night for the Dragons as they honored Jaxon Frazier, Matt Baker, Kyler Hill, Griffin Mefford, and Parker McGinnis and their parents. This is a group of boys that have logged a lot of playing time for the Varsity Dragons the last 3 years. Senior Sam Morrison hit five 3 point baskets on his way to 17 points and Griffin Mefford came up with 10 second half points to also finish with 17. Kyler Hill had 12 points and sophomore Nick Helmich added 10, Matt Baker had 8 and Parker McGinnis scored 7, all in the fourth quarter. Senior Lathen Croy had a game high 29 to lead Trenton.

The Dragons will play their final regular season and MEC conference game at Chillicothe this week before kicking off Class 4 District 16 action at home on Saturday. The Dragons drew the number 3 seed in the tournament and will play number sixth seed St. Joseph Benton at 2:30 PM on Saturday. Cameron defeated Benton on January 30, by a score of 52 to 49. The winner of this game will advance to play Chillicothe, the number 2 seed who received a first round bye in the 6 team district. That game will be played on Tuesday February 27 at 7:00 PM. If the Dragons can pick up 2 big wins there, they would probably see the number one seed St Joseph Lafayette in the Championship game on Thursday night at home on Kevin Nichols Court.