Dragons football shutout by Savannah

The Cameron Dragon Football Team hosted the Savannah Savages in a MEC Conference Game Friday night at Dave Goodwin Field in front of a big crowd. This was Gold Out Journey Night that Cameron and Savannah schools have both hosted the last few years where they recognized students from both schools and the journey through their lives with cancer. Students from Savannah recognized were Isabel May Lightle, Will Walker, and Jaxon Burns. Cameron students were Rosamund (Rose) Lowenstein, Shannon Padgett, Victoria Polle,y and Kennedy Roach. Also recognized was Taylor (Flip) Finley a Braymer former Braymer resident and Camp Quality volunteer who passed away last week.

The Dragons came out on the short end of the game by a score of 42- 0. Playing some of their best football of the year early in the game, the Dragons were able to hold the Savages scoreless thru the 1st quarter. Forcing a Savage punt after three offensive plays in the Savages first possession of the game and holding Savannah on a fourth down attempt later in the quarter deep in the Dragons end of the field.

The second quarter was a different story as Savannah scored three touchdowns to take a 22-0 lead into the half. Savannah scored on a four yard Touchdown run by Corbin Dreyer to start the scoring for the night. Cameron looked to be threatening after a 37 yard pass from Tristan Michealis to Elliot Turner set the Dragons up first and ten at the Savannah 30 yard line. On the next play Savage defensive back Titan Irvine intercepted a Dragon Pass and returned it 70 yards for the second score in the quarter. After another Cameron turnover, Savannah scored on a 35 yard drive aided by a Dragon penalty when Gage Brazzell scored on an eight yard run.

Savannah was able to add three more touchdowns in the second half as the Dragons offense could not get much going until the fourth quarter. Cameron moved deep into Savannah territory on Michealis passes to Turner and Jacob Barbee before Savannah intercepted a Dragon pass to end the drive. Michealis completed six passes for 74 yards and Turner had four receptions for 65 yards to lead the Dragon offense. Defensively the Dragons were lead by Thomas Ramsey with nine solo tackles, Joe Bryant was in on 7.5 tackles, Derric Achter had seven, and Turner had six tackles. Zach Jones had 3 three tackles and a sac.

The loss drops the Dragons record to 0-6 for the season and they will travel to Lafayette this week before coming back home to face Benton for Homecoming October 6.