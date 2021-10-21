Drama students prepare mixed-media presentation of The Descendants

Cameron High School drama students have just a few weeks left before debuting their first performance of the 2021-2022 school year with “The Descendants”.

“The Descendants” will be a dramatic departure from the typical stage production before it will incorporate an interactive, digital background requiring actors to know their physical cues for certain special effects.

“They help with a lot of magical effects. It’s really magic-heavy so the screen makes it more magical. It’s really cool,” said Allison Brown, who plays Mal - the daughter of Maleficent. “It’s really cooL. On one of the songs, the screen lines up with the words we say, so we have to work really hard to get the timing.”