Dream Catcher dinner, chili contest moved to September

Dream Catchers announced it will move its annual dinner and chili contest from October to September 19.

Newly inducted Dream Catchers President Travis Eldredge hopes to spark a friendly rivalry amongst members of area law enforcement this year with many agencies planning to attend next month.

“We should have some more competition. It sounds like we have the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and we have the Cameron Police Department entered in,” Eldredge said. I talked to [Cameron PD Chief Rick Basher] and he sounded pretty excited about it. I talked to Larry Fish (sheriff) and Clinton County is going to send somebody. We’re just excited. This year we kind of got effected by COVID-19, everybody did.”

