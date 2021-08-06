Dream Catchers announces $100,000 expansion effort

Dream Catchers, a group specializing in providing equine therapy to special needs youths and veterans, recently announced plans to purchase 40 acres of land and will need public support to make it possible.

Travis Eldridge, who serves on the Dream Catchers board, said the group hopes to raise $100,000 to purchase the land with its current facilities only offering five acres to raise more than a dozen horses.

“We’re going to try and get a campaign up and running for our land purchase. As of right now, we only own five acres out here and we would like to gain the other 48 acres attached to it. That’s our goal,” Eldridge said.

Dreamcatchers is a faith-based organization teaching life-skills to children with disabilities as well as veterans suffering from PTSD or combat-related injuries through riding lessons. Along with providing children and veterans with equine therapy, the organization also uses horses rehabilitated horses for the program.

Dream Catchers recently announced its first annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament set for Saturday, August 21 st at the Cameron Skate Park basketball courts. Those looking to sign up and make a difference can do so by calling either Mike Vinson at (816) 649-8543 or Ben Anderson at (641) 223-0503.

