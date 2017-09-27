Drug arrests in Cameron

On September 19, 2017, the Cameron Police Department served two separate narcotics search warrants in the 500 block of W. Fifth Street, Cameron. Seven people were taken into custody during the execution of these search warrants. Later, three of the seven individuals were formally charged through the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Keyla James, age 35, Hamilton, MO, was charges with a Class D Felony of Possession of Controlled Substance and a class D Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Megan McClane, age 21, Cameron, MO, was charged with a Class D Felony of Possession of Controlled Substance and class D Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brian Sandridge, age 31, Cameron, MO, was charged with a Class D Felony of Possession of Controlled Substance and Class D Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Several agencies assisted with the serving of these search warrants. Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.