Drug arrests in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office applied for and was granted a search warrant for a residence located at 107 N. Sloan St. in Maysville Mo. on 12-21-2017. While performing the search warrant Gregory Brumley and Tosha Conover were arrested and charged with multiple felonies. A large amount of white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a weapon were recovered from the residence per the probable cause statement.

The investigation was assisted by the Maysville Police Chief and Detectives from the Cameron Police Department.