Eagan’s Furniture Store

Eagan’s Furniture has been a fixture in Cameron since 1958, but August 17, 2019 a public auction of remaining merchandise closed the doors on the business forever.

It began with founder Roy Eagan (Sr.) in 1956, when Roy and his wife Gretchen decided to purchase a new sofa. He went to local furniture dealer, W.H. Kimes, told the owner he would buy the sofa, and was asked, “why don’t you just buy the entire store?”

The next day, while Roy was working at his printing business, Kimes arrived with a printed contract. Since Kimes was anxious to move from Cameron for health reasons, the offer was very favorable, and thus began Eagan’s Furniture.

Roy, Jr. joined the business at an early age, eventually helping delivery employees Earl Eads and Bud Jones. Both possessed a wealth of information on furniture and taught young Roy much about the business.

Bud, also a local fiddler, encouraged Roy to ask Jackie Filloon, a sales rep who called on Eagan’s, for a date. The rest is history. They found they had much in common, including a sense of humor, and were eventually married.

It turns out that they both shared a number of friends, as well as similar backgrounds, with relatives living in the same general area in Iowa, and both were “grandma’s kids”. They shared the same basic values. Roy says that an Eagan family motto was “why be normal!”

Roy and Jackie are both active and interesting people who enjoy traveling, hiking, and visiting many exotic locations. Both are a wealth of information on interesting places to visit and explore.

They will continue to call Cameron home, but intend to travel whenever possible. They are particularly attracted to South America where they find the people very friendly and engaging. On Jackie’s bucket list is a float trip on the Amazon River. Both of them also are looking forward to a trip to the Galapagos Islands.

Roy, Jr. has carried on many of his dad’s passions, including Camp Quality. Indeed, the first Camp Quality was founded in Cameron with the senior Eagan being very instrumental in its founding.

The 40,000 square foot building which housed Eagan’s has been leased to a company out of Springfield, Mo. Eagan’s Furniture may be gone, but its legacy, and that of its founder, will long reverberate through the Cameron community.