Eagle Scout project honors Veterans

Community, friends, family, veterans and others gathered at Cameron Memorial Gardens on Memorial Day Monday, May 28 to dedicate the Eagle Scout Project of Life Scout River Sisk of Troop 21 in St. Joseph.

According to Sisk when he was looking for an Eagle project to complete his father, David Sisk, who works for Poland Thompson Funeral Home in Cameron, suggested the project at the cemetery and Sisk liked the idea and the fact it would be a lasting memorial to honor those who served.

Sisk, fellow troop members who included Aiden and Sebastion Perry, and leaders from Troop 21, as well as other volunteers spent almost 90 hours completing the project which includes memorial plaques, a bench, a monument to all the armed services, and a flag pole.

Members of the Junior ROTC from Zion Preparatory Academy and Cameron Municipal Band Trumpet Player Chuck Harvey, and Father Tom Ludwig, Chaplain from St. Munchin Catholic Church and Chaplain of the 139th Airlift Wing in St. Joseph, were on hand to assist with the dedication ceremony at the cemetery.

All the textures and elements of the memorial are intended to symbolize the American Veteran “an unyielding firmness and endurance to the end of a mission, a firm strength and steadfastness, a ruggedness to finish a mission as assigned,” according to Poland Thompson Director Kurt Thompson.

The memorial stands as a memorial for all Veterans who have served and those who continue to serve.