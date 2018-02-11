Fall Firearms Turkey Season
Last week we talked about what a great time it is to be in the woods hunting squirrels. Archery hunting is heating up as well, and we can't forget that the fall firearms turkey season is open until the 31st.
Originally, the fall gun season for turkeys was set at two weeks in length. Several years ago the season was lengthened to the entire month of October. A funny thing happened after that. The number of tags sold and the number of birds killed began a steady decline. Last years kill was only 2900 birds during the entire season. Only 5o birds were taken in DeKalb and Daviess counties combined. In other words, you will most likely have the woods to yourself.
Fall turkey hunting is a whole different ball game than the spring hunt. There will only rarely be an old gobbler sounding off, and even if he does, he's not coming to you when he flies down. He's off to find an acorn or a soy bean. You will have to locate the birds and go to them. Any turkey is legal in the fall. Once Nathan Boone, Daniel and Rebecca Boone's 10thchild, was in pretty severe need of a meal when traveling in the fall on the frontier of what is now west central Missouri when a wild turkey gobbled in the fog. Nathan was able to locate him and take him with a round ball from his rifle. A fire was quickly struck, and Mr. turkey was promptly roasted.
You will not be as isolated as Nathan Boone was, but you can chase some of the ancestors of the same birds in Missouri’s October woods until the end of the month. I'd recommend you give it a try. If you'd like to read more about someone who made a big contribution to Missouri's history, pick up a copy of Nathan Boone and the American Frontier by R. Douglas Hurt. Happy hunting.