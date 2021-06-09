Farmers Market begins with a boom

After beginning the first Cameron Old School Farmers Market with only two venders in the summer of 2019, Saturday's kickoff to the 2021 season seemed a stark contrast with rows of venders selling their homemade or home-grown crafts and goods.

Cameron Old School Farmers Market Founder Denise Maddex credited the dramatic turnaround from the event's humble beginnings to a regional attraction to hard work and unwavering support by the venders, many of whom remained since the first day.

"Wow, just wow, I am very, very impressed. I'm proud of all of our venders. We have 18 signed up for today and about 30 signed up for the season. There will be a variety every Saturday, which is even better," Maddex said.

