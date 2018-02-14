FFA Area 2 STAR Placement
Congratulations to Kylie Koechner of the Cameron FFA Chapter for being selected as the Area 2 STAR Placement winner. Kylie was selected through an application and interview process from students across the 26 school, Area 2 FFA Association. She will now compete at the MO State FFA Convention against the top 16 students from across the state for the title of MO Star Placement. This marks the second year in a row that a Cameron FFA member has won this title. The four STAR awards are based on the student’s Supervised Agricultural Experience through Vo-Ag & FFA. They are divided into areas of ownership, placement, agri-business, and agri-science. Congratulations Kylie and good luck at state!