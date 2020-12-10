Home / Home
Filing for Cameron City Council, school board elections begin Tuesday

Thu, 12/10/2020 - 12:37pm admin
Jimmy Potts

Two seats on the Cameron City Council will be up for grabs this spring.

Starting this Tuesday, candidates can begin filing for two city council seats currently occupied by Darlene Breckenridge and Becky Curtis.

Curtis will run for office for the first time since joining the city council in April of 2018 after receiving the most votes in a three-way race against Breckenridge and former Cameron City Councilman Ronnie Jack.

Breckenridge, who previously served as mayor until her ouster last spring in favor of current Mayor Dennis Clark, finished second to Curtis’ 501 votes with 393. 

