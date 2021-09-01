Flags of 90 vets to fly at Memory Garden honoring 9-11, Griffin’s graveside service

The Cameron Memory Garden will honor the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attack by displaying 90 flags donated by families of passed veterans next Saturday.

With rain preventing display of the flags the past two Memorial Day holidays, Kurt Thompson with Poland Thompson Funeral Home said workers at the Cameron Memory Garden will soon begin the arduous task of setting out the flags to honor the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in US history.

“We have over 90 full-size American flags. Traditionally, they only fly one day a year and that is on Memorial Day in May,” Thompson said. “This year, and last year, it was so rainy we didn’t put them up for Memorial Day. The only day they’ve flown, besides Memorial Day, was the one-year anniversary of 9-11 in 2002.”

