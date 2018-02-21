Forces and Motion comes to CIS and CVMS

Upcoming Events

February 22

The Cameron Park Board meets in regular session at city hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

February 23

The First Baptist Church of Cameron will be hosting Beast Fest, with Jared Proctor as the guest speaker. This program is designed for men and teenage young men.

The Comedy Vets will be hosing The Old School Comedy Show at 6:30 p.m. at the Old School. Proceeds benefit Veteran Suicide Prevention Programs.

February 25

The Ukulele Club will meet from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church Educational Unit in Cameron

Cameron Saddle Club will be hosting Barrel Night NFR Style at 6 p.m. at the Cameron Saddle Club, 915 N Ashland.

March 1

