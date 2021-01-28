Home / Home
Former Cameron Mayor Darlene Breckenridge reads to children during the inaugural Christmas in Cameron festivities in 2019.

Former mayor Breckenridge steps down

Thu, 01/28/2021 - 5:08pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Former Cameron Mayor Darlene Breckenridge announced she will not run for reelection this spring.

During last Wednesday’s rescheduled Cameron City Council meeting, Breckenridge said she will not run as an incumbent this spring - ending her three-term tenure on the city council. 

“As you all noticed, I did not file for reelection. I had no other reason other than I think I have served this community and I feel I have served it well,” Breckenridge said. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

