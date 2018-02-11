Fourth Annual Women in Agriculture Draws Sold-Out Crowd, New Vendors and Sponsors
Fourth Annual Women in Agriculture Draws Sold-Out Crowd, New Vendors and Sponsors
Cindy Barker FSA
The DeKalb and Daviess County Farm Service Agencies (FSA), Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) and MU Extension hosted the fourth annual Women in Agriculture Event at the June Conley Building in Maysville on September 20, 2018. This year’s event was a huge success, with a sellout crowd of 250 participants and 14 vendors. This year’s theme was “Where Tradition and Technology Thrive.”
Women in Ag’s mission is to “promote pride and interest in agriculture and our goal is to provide information and sources of support, in a fun and social setting, which will enrich the personal and professional lives of women involved in the many facets of agriculture.”
The 2018 event featured local vendors including Grindstone Valley Winery, Fly Away Boutique, Wave Armor Boat Docks, Tipple Hill Winery, 31 Bags, Law Farms LLC Produce, Barlow Farms Produce, MU Extension, CW Photography, Missouri Department of Conservation, Paula’s Country Crafts/My Color Street Nails, Schellhorn Brothers Crafts, Kim Tindle-Farmhouse Décor, and The Waterfowl Wife.
Attendees had the chance to visit with vendors and sample hors d’oeuvres catered by Sister’s Act of Stewartsville. The evening’s first speaker was Kate Lambert of Uptown Farms. Lambert runs a blog and social media presence and uses her voice for farm families and uses her own experiences to help highlight the challenges and triumphs of modern agriculture. She is also the Director of Marketplace Education and Engagement for FCS Financial.
This year’s inspirational speakers were the Peterson Farm Brothers of Assaria, KS. Brothers Greg, Nathan, and Kendal have a large social media following from creating parody versions of popular songs with lyrics about farming and agricultural processes. The brothers spoke how their videos became popular, performed several of their most popular parodies, and encouraged everyone to share their agriculture story as much as possible. Due to their online success, the brothers have had many opportunities to promote agriculture around the world.
Door prizes from the vendors and local businesses were presented to conclude the evening.