Freedom Festival officials announce 2021 showcase

Although the ghastly hue of COVID-19 hung over the 2020 Freedom Festival, this year’s Freedom Festival will launch unfettered with numerous acts booked for the multiple-day celebration of American independence.

Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. recently announced this year’s slate of events with a few new entries as well as the return of some old favorites as part of the third annual Freedom Festival.

“One thing we’re excited to say is the [Cameron Rotary Club] is bringing back their annual breakfast. There was a one-year hiatus because of COVID,” said B.J. Reed, who organized the event along with fellow Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. Board Member Denise Maddex. “We’re thrilled about that. We will have our second annual Freedom Festival Glow Run ... One new thing we’re very excited about is we’re having a street dance inside the park. If you’ve ever been to Carnival at Worlds of Fun, there is a D.J. In the streets with lights and a big, open-air, outdoor disco. It’s just a big, outdoor night club. We’re going to do that for the first time right before the Glow Run.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.