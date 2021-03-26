Gov. Parson, Cameron officials, celebrate groundbreaking for $32 million dam

Cameron dignitaries joined Gov. Mike Parson in breaking ground for a half-mile dam creating the Little Otter Reservoir outside Hamilton.

Cameron Mayor Dennis Clark, City Manager Steve Rasmussen, Community Development Director Tim Wymes and State Rep. J. Eggleston attended the groundbreaking ceremony as part of the $32 million dam project in the works for more than 30 years and in the process creates a new outdoor tourism attraction in the Little Otter Reservoir.

“Since I became governor, coming from rural Missouri, I wanted to make sure when I talked about infrastructure and when I talk about workforce development that it’s just not St. Louis or Kansas City,” Parson said. “That’s all of us that are here today. It’s about our lives and how we live … When I first became governor, there were many portions of this state in one of the worst droughts we ever had in our state’s history.”

