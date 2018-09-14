Governor Parson Visits Cameron to Award Drought Assistance Funding

Governor Parson came to Cameron on Friday, August 24, 2018. He spoke at City Hall where he emphasized the importance of the city, county, and state working together to build infrastructure. Citing that 90% of the state is feeling this drought and that our area is among 22% of the state classified as in extreme or exceptional drought.

“Missourians have always persevered. We make it through and move on.” To assist in that process Governor Parson announced $77,000 in state funding. The City of Cameron will be awarded $50,000 for use in completing the temporary emergency pipeline from Pony Express Lake to Grindstone Reservoir. Caldwell County Water Supply Number 2 will be awarded $27,380 in effort to maintain adequate drinking water for its citizens and to the City of Hamilton. These are the first two emergency drought assistance grants awarded by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Governor Parson also made note of Cameron High School students taking initiative to be present at the meeting and learning about government and what you can do if you work together and build relationships with the city, the county, and state. “I hope you’re not skipping school but if you are—tell them the Governor said it’s okay.” FFA students and DRGN were able to interview Governor Parson while the professional press was invited to join him out at Buffalo Bill Lake if they would like an interview.

After leaving City Hall, Governor Parson made his way over to Buffalo Bill Lake, just north of Pony Express Lake. Where conservation agents and livestock producers have been working together throughout the season to ensure livestock needs are being met without taxing the rural water systems or drinking water supply. The governor met with Rodney Hahn and Mark Mallon as they filled portable water tanks for their herds. Producers can call the conservation department, 816-262-3532, to coordinate the pick up of up to 5000 gallons of water per producer per day. Producers will need to bring their own pump. According to Rodney Hahn, “Up until this last bit of rain we got, I was hauling a good 1200-1500 gallons a day”. As Mark Mallon recounted his grandfather saying, “It’s a great life if you don’t let it weaken you”.