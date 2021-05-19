Health official talks next step as infections plummet

As more and more residents receive COVID-19 vaccines, the Clinton County Health Department announced new, relaxed measures for fighting the ongoing pandemic.

With COVID-19 diagnoses now averaging in the single digits, Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock said those vaccinated for COVID-19 can now unmask following the release of three separate, independent studies related to the effectiveness of the current COVID-19 vaccines available.

“The protective measures for those not vaccinated remain the same – social distance, mask, all of those things. But for people fully vaccinated, which means 14 days past their last vaccine of the multi-dose series, those protective measures are not necessary,” he said. “That’s because the vaccine is effective enough at preventing both symptomatic and asymptomatic illness, as well as preventing vaccinated people from giving COVID-19 to anyone else. They are simply not necessary.”

