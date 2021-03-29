Heroin found in mail leads to indictment

A Kansas woman faces multiple felony changes following a federal indictment after allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin inside the Western Missouri Correctional Center.

Monday, the United States Justice Department announced a grand injury chose to indict Juliane L. Colby, 43, of Shawnee, Kansas, on charges related an alleged attempt to smuggle heroin into WMCC via the U.S. Postal Service in August of 2019.

According to the indictment, Colby hid heroin in an envelope marked as 'Legal Mail' that also contained numerous pleadings and documents from a criminal court case along with other contraband. The envelope was labelled with a return address for a law firm purportedly located in Harrisonville, Mo., the indictment says, although Colby mailed it from a post office in Shawnee.

