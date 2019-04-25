Historical Highlight: Henry Who?

Several years back the Historical Society came across some unusual documents that were printed on Vellum paper (animal skin parchment). They had US presidential seals and signatures from Presidents John Tyler, James K Polk and Millard Fillmore. We quickly figured out these were original land grants from 1843 until 1852. The name Samuel McCorkle was on each of the documents. After reviewing the legal descriptions, we learned they were for property that a few years later became a large part of Cameron.

One of the documents dated November 1852 stood out from the rest. Its wording was different. It said “Know ye, that in pursuance of an act of Congress, entitled “An Act to raise for a limited time an additional military force… Henry Tuckness, Late Private, Captain Robinson’s company, Extra Battalion, Missouri Mounted Volunteers, Second Regiment…” Thereby granted by the United States…”. It goes on to grant Henry Tuckness and his assignee Samuel McCorkle 160 acres of ground.

I was confused by the wording and I’d never heard of Henry Tuckness so I Googled him. I only found one obscure post on the internet from the year 2000. I wrote the author, Jerry Rogers, who lives in a small town in Germany. He told me he not only knew who Henry Tuckness was, but he knew about the document.

Henry (Thomas Henry Tuchness) and his three brothers migrated to Missouri in the 1830s. In 1846 the Mexican American War broke out and the US needed soldiers. They had no cash to pay soldiers, so they opted to give away property the US owned thanks to the Louisiana Purchase in lieu of payment. Henry volunteered and served for a year under the leadership of the now famous Colonel Sterling Price. He was given 160 acres here for his service.

Henry’s brothers had settled in Polk County, Missouri and Henry wanted to be close to them, so he sold the assignment to McCorkle and moved. Jerry Rogers, the man sharing the information was the great-great-grandson of one of the brothers.

Henry doesn’t appear in any local history books but his military service to the country helped acquire ground that is now integrated into the Cameron Community. It’s also interesting to think that the US Government was paying for service with land. Henry was given 160 acres for one year of military service. I can only imagine how many of us would be standing at the recruiter’s door if that offer were still available.

