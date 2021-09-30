Hundreds help Dream Catchers through dinner and chili contest

Hundreds of Dream Catchers supporters from across Northwest Missouri converged on the Cameron Community Building to support the equestrian-centric, not-for-profit organization.

Dream Catchers is a faith-based organization teaching life-skills to children with disabilities and veterans with PTSD through equine therapy, and the dinner and chili contest is their largest fundraiser.

“It’s great. We worked on this for several months, putting it together. It’s not just the volunteers we have here. It’s all throughout Northwest Missouri,” Dream Catchers President Travis Eldredge said. “... We have table sponsorships and [businesses] chip in to help out with that. People donated to the auction we have for this event. Northwest Missouri is great to the program. Cameron is great too. It’s a blessing to have everyone involved and helping us grow.”