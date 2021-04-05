Home / Home
Maxton McKinley scoops up an egg Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds sprint for prizes at local Elks Egg Hunt

Mon, 04/05/2021 - 3:31pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron Elks Lodge 2615’s first major event of 2021 received a resounding response with hundreds attending Saturday’s Easter egg hunt. 

With COVID-19 cancelling the Cameron Elks Lodge 2615’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt in 2020, the event returned bigger and better in 2021 with hundreds of area kids participating Saturday afternoon. 

“If I had to guess, I would say we had 350 kids,” said Charlie Carroll, a member of the Elks Lodge. “This has been, really, the only event in a year. We didn’t have it last year because of the pandemic. This year, we decided to go ahead and do it. Everything is slowing down so we got something going.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

 

 

Check out a gallery of last Saturday's egg hunt by clicking here: http://mycameronnews.com/hundreds-sprint-prizes-local-elks-egg-hunt

