Hundreds sprint for prizes at local Elks Egg Hunt

With COVID-19 cancelling the Cameron Elks Lodge 2615’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt in 2020, the event returned bigger and better in 2021 with hundreds of area kids participating Saturday afternoon.

“If I had to guess, I would say we had 350 kids,” said Charlie Carroll, a member of the Elks Lodge. “This has been, really, the only event in a year. We didn’t have it last year because of the pandemic. This year, we decided to go ahead and do it. Everything is slowing down so we got something going.”

