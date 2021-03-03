Ingram, Curtis and Lovejoy agree to participate in upcoming Candidate Forum

Cameron City Council candidates Jon Ingram, Quinten Lovejoy and incumbent Becky Curtis agreed to meet and field questions for the Candidate Forum, 7 p.m. Thursday March 18.

All three candidates accepted an invitation by Cameron Newspapers Tuesday to participate in the March 18 Candidate Forum, which will also be the first time the Cameron City Council Chambers have opened to the public since closing last March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The format will allow each candidate a seven-minute introduction, followed by a three-minute rebuttal if he or she chooses, and then a 45-minute period to field questions addressed to all candidates. The questions will be submitted at the time of the event via the comment section of the accompanying livestream on the Cameron Newspapers Facebook page.

Cameron Citizen-Observer Editor Jimmy Potts will moderate the town hall. Candidates will draw straws before the event to determine the order of speakers.

In order to encourage masking and social distancing, the City of Cameron will allot 25 spaces for attendees. Each candidate is allowed two guests and the remaining 19 guests will be allowed entry, free of charge, on a first-come-first-served basis beginning when doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The seats up for vote in the April 5 election will be those currently occupied by Councilwoman Curtis and Councilwoman Darlene Breckenridge. Breckenridge previously served as Cameron mayor until last June when a council majority remove her in favor of current mayor Dennis Clark. Last January, Breckenridge announced she will not run for reelection - ending her three-term tenure on the city council.

“As you all noticed, I did not file for reelection. I had no other reason other than I think I have served this community and I feel I have served it well,” Breckenridge said.

Breckenridge served as mayor from 2018-2020. She unsuccessfully ran for the Missouri House of Representatives, receiving 1,000 votes for third behind runner-up Clinton County Clerk David Woody and winner Randy Railsback of Hamilton, who was sworn in earlier this year. Breckenridge currently works for Farmers State Bank and also serves on the Missouri Main Street, Inc. Board. She also regularly reads ‘The Night Before Christmas’ to close out Christmas in Cameron festivities each year.

“I want to thank my constituents who voted for me and had confidence in me for three terms. As it goes, all good things must come to an end and new blood is in the veins,” Breckenridge said. “Whoever wins will do good at what they do. I just wanted to say thank you to the people who supported me and believe in me. There are some of you doing a tap-dance that I’m not running, but that’s OK.”