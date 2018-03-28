Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt
The weather was a little chilly and damp Saturday morning for the Jaycees annual Easter Egg hunt in McCorkle Park, but that didn’t seem to slow down the children who showed up to hunt eggs. When the hunt started, the children went right for the eggs, amidst laughter and smiles from parents and Jaycees alike. As most egg hunts go, it was over in a very short time, all the eggs collected and the children looking through their treasures.
The Jaycees also offered a drawing for two brand new bicycles The winner of the girls bike was Justyce Moore and the winner of the boys bike was Brecken Tuttle.