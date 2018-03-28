Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Upcoming Events

March 29

TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Cameron.

The First Christian Church of Cameron will be holding Maundy Thursday services at 7 p.m., 318 N. Pine, Cameron.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will hold Maundy Thursday services at 7 p.m., 209 Little Brick, Cameron.

St. Munchin Catholic Church will hold Holy Thursday, Mass of Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m., 316 W. 3rd, Cameron.

Cameron United Methodist Church will be holding Maundy Thursday services at 6 p.m., 201 N. Pine.

March 30

The Missouri Veterans Home of Cameron will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Registration starts at 1:15 p.m.

The Cameron Public Library will be hosting Get Board – games for adults from 10 a.m. – Noon.

The First Christian Church of Cameron will be holding Good Friday Cross Walk services at 5 p.m., 318 N. Pine, Cameron.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will hold Good Friday services at 7 p.m., 209 Little Brick, Cameron.

St. Aloysius will hold Good Friday Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m., 3rd and Water, Maysville.

St. Muchin Catholic Church will hold Good Friday service at 7 p.m., 316 W. 3rd, Cameron.

Cameron United Methodist Church will be holding Good Friday services at 6 p.m., 201 N. Pine.

March 31

Missouri State Parks will be hosing their annual Easter Egg Hunt at Wallace State Park. The all ages hunt will begin at 1 p.m. and children’s hunt will begin at 2 p.m. Attendees are to meet at the Enclosed Shelter House.

The Cameron Community of Christ will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at 4th and Godfrey, Cameron.

St. Muchin Catholic Church will hold an Easter Vigil at 7 p.m., 316 W. 3rd, Cameron.

The Cameron Elks Lodge #2615 will be hosing their annual Easter Egg Hunt. Registration begins at 11 a.m..

April 1

River of Life Baptist Church will be hosting Easter breakfast at 9:30 a.m., activities/candy hunt at 10 a.m. and Sunday worship at 11 a.m., 811 S. Walnut, Cameron.

The United Methodist Church of Cameron will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt after 10 a.m. services.

1st Baptist Church of Cameron will be holding Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8:45 a.m., Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:45 a.m. at 202 E. Ford, Cameron.

The First Christian Church of Cameron will be holding Sunrise service at 7 a.m., breakfast at 7:30 a.m., and Sunday worship at 10 a.m., 318 N. Pine, Cameron.

Cameron Church of the Nazarene will hold Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and Easter Sunday morning worship at 10:45 a.m., 206 Lovers Lane, Cameron.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will hold Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m., breakfast at 8 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:45 a.m., 209 Little Brick, Cameron.

St. Munchin Catholic Church will hold Sunday Mass at 9 a.m., 316 W. 3rd, Cameron.

St. Aloysius will hold Sunday Mas at 11 a.m., 3rd and Water, Maysville.

Turning Point Church will be holding Easter services at 11 a.m., Hwy 69 – ¼ mile north of Wal-Mart at EE junction.

Cameron United Methodist Church will be holding Easter services at 8 a.m., breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship at 10 a.m. An egg hunt will follow 10 a.m. services, 201 N. Pine.

Bible Baptist Church will be holding Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. afternoon service. Breakfast will follow after the sunrise services and lunch after the 11 a.m. services, 515 S. Elm, Cameron.

April 2

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

April 3

Major Molly Chapter DAR will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Cameron Veteran's Home.