Home / Home

John and Sylvia Whaley celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Thu, 04/05/2018 - 12:28pm admin1

John and Sylvia (Jansen) Whaley were married in Kansas City on April 20 in 1958.

Sylvia retired from 1st Cameron State Bank and John retired from Hallmark Cards.

They have two daughters, Debbie Bernal and Karen (Don) Feighert. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren are Shayna, Tyler and Shayla Hullinger; Luke, Jennifer, Colton, Corbin and Easton Feighert; Amanda Torres, Mareina, Alex, and Ben.

The family requests cards be send to John and Sylvia at 8724 NE 336th St., Cameron, MO 64429

 

 

 

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here