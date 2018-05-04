John and Sylvia Whaley celebrate 60th wedding anniversary
John and Sylvia (Jansen) Whaley were married in Kansas City on April 20 in 1958.
Sylvia retired from 1st Cameron State Bank and John retired from Hallmark Cards.
They have two daughters, Debbie Bernal and Karen (Don) Feighert. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren are Shayna, Tyler and Shayla Hullinger; Luke, Jennifer, Colton, Corbin and Easton Feighert; Amanda Torres, Mareina, Alex, and Ben.
The family requests cards be send to John and Sylvia at 8724 NE 336th St., Cameron, MO 64429