Johnny the Squirrel

One summer when my brother, Paul, and I were about 8 and 10 years old, a neighbor brought us a baby squirrel. He found it in a tree which had fallen over, and it was way too small to survive on its own.

The neighbor was a man named John Kinsella, so we named the squirrel “Johnny”. We initially fed him warm milk from an old medicine dropper. He ate well, and it wasn’t long before he was drinking the milk from a shallow pan.

We had a lot of fun with him as he would climb all over us and scamper about. He followed us everywhere and he grew quickly. He would sleep in a tree not far from our back door and would greet us every morning as we began to offer him a variety of foods.

Once he was fully grown he began venturing into the woods near our farm home. He would be gone most of the day, but would return home in the afternoon. It wasn’t long, however, before he started spending nights in the woods. For about a month he would be gone two or three days before coming back to visit, still wanting to play.

One day he went away and didn’t return for nearly a month. When he returned he would still come up to us, but seemed a little more wary of any one other than my brother and I. We had a great day with him, but watched as he returned to the woods toward evening. We never saw him again. It seemed that he came to say “goodbye”.

We were disappointed that he never returned. It never occurred to us that something may have happened to him. We preferred to think he was spending a happy life in our woods. We never knew, of course. But it was great fun for a couple of farm boys for the summer he spent with us. I think he helped us to grow a bit as well.