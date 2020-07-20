Home / Home
Jim McCullough takes his competition chicken thighs off the grill.

KCBS contests draw hundreds to Cameron Elks Lodge

Mon, 07/20/2020 - 1:07pm admin1
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Smoke and the scent of roasting meat filled the ground of the Cameron Elks Lodge as hundreds competed in multiple Kansas City Barbecue Society competitions last weekend.

The Elks Lodge hosted more than 50 teams as part of two KCBS competitions with visitors coming from as far as South Dakota to earn a chance to compete for the coveted American Royal Barbecue Competition in September.

“It’s grown every year, year after year. Five years ago, we had six or eight teams here. Three years ago, we had 18. Last year we had 36 and this year we have 42,” said Carl McBee, Elks Lodge member and competition organizer. “This year, we’re doing a double header so there are 42 teams [Saturday] and 34 teams [Sunday] … There are teams that have been here every year we’ve done the contest, even when it was just an Elks’ contest. You do it one year, word-of-mouth spreads and you build the event up. That’s why it is what it is now.”

