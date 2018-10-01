Lights Cameron Action takes top honors at competition

Upcoming Events

January 15

The Cameron City Council meets in regular session at City Hall, 205 North Main, beginning at 6 p.m.

The Cameron R-1 Board of Education meets in regular session at the administration building at 7 p.m.

January 21

The Stella Center (Cameron Nutritional Center) will be holding a community fundraising dinner from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A quarter auction will be held from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. in the library of the Old School. Proceeds will be donated to the Norton family.