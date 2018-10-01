Home / Home

Lights Cameron Action takes top honors at competition

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 11:53am admin1
By: 
Jeremy Hess

 

Lights Cameron Action opened its 2018 competition season at State Fair Community College this past Saturday. The show choir traveled down to Sedalia to compete along with 13 other ensembles. The choir took the stage at 2:30 and performed their competition set, "Hope of a New World", earning 1st Place in the Medium Schools Division, as well as winning the caption awards for Best Ballad and Best Choreography. Senior Judah Beasley was also named the Best Male Soloist for his performance in "Come Sail Away/Top of the World". This marks the fourth consecutive year of Lights Cameron Action winning their division. The group travels to Columbia this Saturday to compete in the Rock Bridge Show Choir Festival, followed by their annual home performance of Cabaret Nights on January 19th and 20th at Goodrich Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com.

