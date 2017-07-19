LIGHTS OUT!! Solar Mischief on the Horizon!!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Due to extreme heat forecast for this Thursday, the concert will be held at the Cameron United Methodist Church, 201 N. Pine. Please join us inside for a lovely evening!!

With the Solar Eclipse just over a month away, the band will feature music of sun, moon and stars this week. Featured on vocals will be longtime band member Kenny Youtsey and longtime Nazarene Church Pastor Charles Christian. Michael Dragen, band director in the Liberty School District, will solo with the band on jazz trombone.

Come out and join in the fun as we all get ready for the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ solar spectacular!!

As always, the Cameron Historical Society will be on hand with ice cream and drinks!!

1. Light’s Out March - Bagley

2. Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna - von Suppe

3. Slidin’ Down the Mississippi (for band and jazz trombone) - Taylor; featuring Michael Dragen, trombone

4. Moon River - Mancini/arr. Brown; featuring Charles Christian, vocal

5. Skyrocket March - Cunningham, composed by CMB band member, Randy Cunningham

6. Fly Me to the Moon - Howard/arr. Mathews; featuring Kenny Youtsey, vocal

7. House of the Rising Sun (variations on a Folk Rock melody) - trad./arr. Yoder

8. ‘Transit of Venus’ march - Sousa

9 Music from ‘Star Wars’t Epic/Part II - Williams/arr. Smith

10. Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me - John/arr. Chattaway