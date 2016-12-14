Home / Home

Local man charged with child abuse

Wed, 12/14/2016 - 3:07pm admin1
By: 
Chief Rick Bashor

On December 2, 2016, the Cameron Police Department began an investigation of the abuse of a 1 year old child who lived in the 1100 block of Ashland Drive.

During the investigation, Detectives with the Police Department arrested James D. White, age 24, of Cameron for the abuse.

Mr. White has been charged through the DeKalb County Prosecutors Office with a Class C Felony of Abuse of a Child. Mr. Whites Bond has been set at 150,000.00 Cash Only.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here