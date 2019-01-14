Home / Home

Local Realtor Receives Recognition

Mon, 01/14/2019
Local Realtor Achieves National Recognition

Debbie Hahn, Broker

 

Berkshire Hathaway Agent Brandi Perkins has been awarded the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (NAR).

Brandi was required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.

REBAC, founding in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing the real estate buyer.  THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS, "The Voice for Real Estate," is the world's largest professional association, representing 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.

Berkshire Hathaway is located at 509 N. Walnut street in Cameron. 

