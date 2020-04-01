Local Student Participates in FCCLA Legislative Shadowing Project

Katie Rooney, a junior at Cameron High School participated in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Legislative Shadowing Project. Rooney had the opportunity to job shadow Representative J. Eggleston on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Jody Henderson is the local chapter adviser and accompanied the student to the Capital City. Sponsored by the Missouri Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), the program provides an opportunity for junior and senior high school students to spend the day with their state representative, senator or other public official at the State Capitol. The students observe hearings, meetings and other public duties.

The Legislative Shadowing Project, now in its 20th year, is conducted by Missouri FCCLA, the Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for family consumer sciences education. A reception and opening session was held for participants on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tours of the State Capitol, Governor’s Mansion, and Supreme Court Building were also provided.

The Legislative Shadowing Project allows students to connect their interests in law, public service, civic issues and the political process with their education. The event is designed to help students develop a better understanding of the political process and its impact on citizens.

FCCLA attempts to match students with officials from their local districts wherever possible. The students prepare for the event by becoming familiar with their official’s responsibilities and current issues. If matched with a legislator, the student becomes knowledgeable about the bills introduced and committees on which each legislator serves.

FCCLA is a nonprofit student organization for young men and women, grades 6-12, in family consumer sciences education. Missouri FCCLA has more than 9,800 members in nearly 320 local chapters, making it the fifth-largest FCCLA state association in the nation.