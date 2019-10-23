Lt. Gov. Kehoe recognizes Cameron WWII veteran

Mike Kehoe, Missouri Lt. Gov., made the two-hour journey from the capital to Cameron to present veteran William Pollard with the Lt. Gov. Senior Service Award for Pollard’s work in the community, specifically inside the Missouri Veterans Home.

Kehoe presented Pollard with the Lt. Gov. Senior Service Award last Thursday after Pollard could not attend a ceremony schedule earlier this year.

“William Pollard optimizes the value of teaching, being a good neighbor and a commitment to the services of others,” Kehoe said. “… Mr. Pollard has been a faithful, dependable member of this community, passionately educating the youth of this community about World War II history, the support of freedom and building a military remembrance library and educating the community of the horrors of the holocaust. Mr. Pollard worked tirelessly throughout his community and he demonstrates the heart of a true survivor as he makes a lasting impact on the city of Cameron and those lives he has touched.”

Kehoe said he could not let Pollard’s efforts go unrecognized and presented him with the award during a ceremony also attended by state representatives Jay Eggleston and Dan Hegeman, the latter recently announcing his candidacy for governor. Although greatly honored, Pollard said he only did what came natural to him.

“It was the greatest joy I’ve had in my entire lifetime,” Pollard said. “… I’ve devoted a tremendous amount of time to the library, but I’m on my feet and not in a wheelchair. I try to stay on my feet as much as I can. We have 200 hundred veterans here and we have the same amount of employees. It’s like a small city and everyone cooperates. That’s what makes it so great here, from the administration to the veterans assistance league. Being a veteran, you are very fortunate if you ended up in Cameron.”

At 96 years old, Pollard said staying active in many activities is what keeps him healthy.

“We probably only have 15 World War II veterans (living at the Missouri Veterans Home). There are not many left and they are fading fast,” Pollard said. “I ended up 96 years old and I’m still on my feet. I force myself. People kid me about walking. They say stay healthy enough to stay out of the wheelchair.”