MarchFest draws thousands to Cameron

Twenty-eight high school bands from across Northwest Missouri, as well as thousands of attendees, filled Cameron as part of the third annual MarchFest.

Thousands of students vied for the top prize in parade, drum line, color guard and show competitions with schools of all class sizes in attendance.

“One thing I notice is a lot of our bigger schools focus on the field show area, and the smaller schools focus more on the parade area. Given the time constraints in a teachers day, sometimes you have to make those decisions,” Cameron R-1 School District Board of Education Trustee and Event Co-Founder Ann Goodwin-Clark, who also served as Cameron High School Band Director until retiring in 2019. “That’s why we offer both parade and field show. It doesn’t shut anyone out. To those that do both or parade, field show, drum line and color guard, we offer the grand champion trophy and it was great that Liberty North won.”