Maysville receives grant award

It was an exciting morning for one Maysville R-1 elementary teacher on Friday, August 16, 2019 when she was awarded a $500 classroom grant by Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel Foundation (MRTF) by Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School (MRTA) Personnel members.

Jennifer Sweiger, elementary 4th, 5th, and 6th grade ELA teacher applied to the Foundation last June in the hopes of receiving the award in order to create The Writing Café in her classroom. The purpose of The Writing Café is to invoke a more relaxed setting in which students would be inspired to be engaged yet provide the ability for independent space. Optional seating is provided that meets the individual’s preference thus making for a more comfortable learning experience in a 21st Century Classroom. Productivity and creativity are directly affected by our environment, this also applies to student learning. Having applied for this grant to the Foundation, her application, along with many others from Region 1, were read by a committee with Jennifer being chosen the recipient for 2019 and we heartily congratulate her on this achievement and wish her the best with her project. Well done!

Each year MRTF awards 98 $500 grants throughout the state with each of the 14 regions receiving 7 for a total of $48.000. These grants are completely funded by education retiree MRTA members through personal and unit donations as well as fund raisers held at their state meetings.