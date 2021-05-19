New CHS performing arts center taking shape, Goodrich Theater prepares for summer run

As part of a voter-approved $10 million building plan, contractors will reduce the north wing of Cameron High School to rubble sometime within the next week.

With school letting out this week, and the traditional CHS Sunset Graduation Ceremony set for Friday night, Cameron R-1 School District Matt Robinson said plans for construction of a new performing arts center, FFA building and redesign of a corridor surrounding the gymnasium will kick into high gear as the district plans to have the facilities operational by the 2022-2023 school year.

“We’re planning on doing as much as we can before the end of the week because the plan is still, after Memorial Day, they will come in and start tearing down the north wing of the high school,” Robinson said. “That’s when things will become real ... So far things are moving along very, very well. The rain has not set us back much. It might set us back a little bit this week, but we will make it up quickly.”

