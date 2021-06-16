New inspector to prevent more dangerous building demos (Subscription)
Wed, 06/16/2021 - 12:24pm admin
Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen hopes a third building inspector prevent buildings from being declared dangerous structures in the future.
Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen hopes a third building inspector prevent buildings from being declared dangerous structures in the future.
BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com