New press box at football field

When the school district did bids for the football field for the turf, they were hoping the money they had allotted for the turf was going to be enough. They were pleased to discover not only did they have enough money for the turf, but they were also going to have enough money to build a new press box.

According to Superintendent Dr. Matt Robinson, when they began to tear down the old press box, their feelings it had run it’s course were confirmed as they found rotted boards and other issues which would have made it necessary to at least remove the top off the press box.

In removing the old press box, the school was also able to regain a full sized soccer field and re-center the football field to have equal sidelines.

The press box was actually able to be entirely built in the Ag Shop at the school.

Dr. Robinson said they worked with Scotty’s Carriage Works to place the new press box up behind the bleachers.

Robinson said, “They make it sound really really easy. It was about that easy. It was pretty awesome to watch.”

Mike Scott of Scotty’s said placing the press box was delayed a bit first by rain, then by wind, when it came time to actually move the press box into place, they still had an issue with it being too damp. A-1 Haulers brought in special mats at no cost for Scotty’s to use to get their heavy trucks into place to raise the press box into position to be set.

Dr. Robinson said the press box should be 90% finished by the time of the first game on August 18.