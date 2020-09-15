New special needs dog makes the rounds at Cameron schools

The Cameron R-1 School District welcomed its newest staff member Odie, a special needs dog, who began working with students Monday.

Following more than 10 months of training, as well as a few weeks getting used to his new surroundings in Cameron, Odie began his first week of duty working with teens in the CHS special education department.

“It’s a great asset, not just for our building but some of the other buildings. He’s a trained facility dog and we’re able to take him around with us to classes,” said CHS special education teacher Jeff White. “Especially with some of the cancellations we had last year, and the long time off, social and emotional learning is big for our kids. Being able to have that dog gives them peace and comfort. He’s trained that if a kid is having a rough time he can go over and comfort that student … It just puts everybody in a good mood having a dog running around.”

