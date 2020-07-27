Home / Home

One night only

Mon, 07/27/2020 - 1:23pm admin
Cameron Community Players Youth Theater show celebrates unity
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Hundreds filled the Goodrich Theater as part of a one-night show put on by students with the Cameron Community Players Youth Theater Workshop.

For the first time since February, music filled the auditorium as part of the CCP Youth Theater Workshop’s Broadway Review ‘We’re all in this together’, giving many young actors an opportunity to showcase their skills before a live audience for the first time. 

“It was a fun two weeks, but two weeks of a lot of hard work,” said Cameron High School student Mariah Anderson, who performed multiple solos Saturday night. “It all came together and worked out. I was a little nervous, but I’ve been doing this for 10 years. It does make you nervous knowing it’s a one-night performance.” 

READ MORE IN NEXT WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, ON STORE SHELVES THURSDAY.

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media